Need Forage?  Audubon Dakota can help

Amanda Booher

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

FARGO – There’s still time to apply for the North Dakota Conservation Forage Program (CFP) with Audubon Dakota. The program welcomes applications from landowners interested in assistance for restoring cropland back to native prairie. Through CFP, landowners will be able to improve forage availability and quality, wildlife habitat, ad soil health by re-establishing grasslands and integrating grazing and haying on their land. Enrolled landowners are expected to maintain the enrolled grasslands for a 10-year term.

CFP provides three years of transition payments based on NASS county-level rates, as well as cost-share for native grassland seed mixes and fence and water development on reseeded areas. Audubon Dakota and partners are proud to provide an opportunity to offset the costs of establishing working grasslands on marginal croplands.

The Conservation Forage Program will lead the establishment of grassland habitat across North Dakota, not only for the benefit of the landowner and livestock, but also for grassland birds and native wildlife, like white-tailed deer and monarch butterflies. Producers are encouraged to collaborate with a technical assistance provider to fill out and submit the online application by February 28th, 2022 to receive approval and funding for spring 2022 seeding.

For additional information and application details, please visit dakota.audubon.org or contact dakota@audubon.org.