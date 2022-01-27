Leiphon says he will not seek another term as county commissioner

DEVILS LAKE - After serving residents of Ramsey County for over seven years, Adam Leiphon, a farmer from Crary, has decided to call it quits.

Leiphon announced on January 27 that, "after much consideration and contemplation," he will not seek another term as county commissioner this year. Leiphon, who currently serves as the vice-chairman of the commission first sought to serve the county in 2014 with the promise to work hard for his friends and neighbors.

"When I first decided to seek election to the Ramsey County Commission, I did so with the desire to serve and give back to the community that helped to raise me and a belief that I could give the time necessary and had the skills required to be an effective leader for the citizens of this great County," Leiphon said. "I hope over these past two terms that I have fulfilled that belief in the eyes of the people of Ramsey County.

While he said he has decided not run, he admits the experience to serve as commissioner has been one of the greatest joys and honors of his life. He said he has considered it a privilege to serve with all of the elected officials in Ramsey County over the years.

"Though we didn’t always agree and had many tough topics to discuss and deliberate, I thank them all for their help, kindness, civility, and friendship that I have experienced over my time on the Commission" he said.

Ramsey County has a group of fantastic employees, and I thank them for all of their hard work and public service over my years on the Commission. Though the Commission is the face of the County, it’s the hard-working employees who put the plans into action and accomplish all the work that needs to be handled on a day-to-day basis. Without a great team, nothing gets accomplished, and Ramsey County has a great team.

Leiphon was born and raised in Ramsey County, growing up on his family’s farm north of Crary, ND. A 2001 Graduate from Devils Lake High School, Adam attended college at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, graduating in 2007 with degrees in Athletic Training and History. Adam returned home to Ramsey County to start farming with his uncle and father in 2009. He said that he owes a great deal of his success as commissioner to his wife and children Jasper, Scarlett, and Daphne, as well as his dad and uncle (with whom he farms farm) for their support.

"The amount of time required to do this job, and hopefully do it well, is great. It requires sacrifice from those around you. Leiphon said.

Leiphon said the community will always be home to him, and he would continue to work hard to make it a better place for everyone that lives here.