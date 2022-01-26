NDSU launches new Dual Credit program

Brynn Rawlings

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

FARGO – NDSU has launched its new Dual Credit program. High school students nationwide are now able to take dual-credit classes online, earning college credit while fulfilling their high school requirements.

The 2022-2023 NDSU Dual Credit Catalog includes 15 classes with more in development. These dual-credit classes are selected to offer exploratory experiences and to help students meet college course requirements.

“We are excited to offer classes to high school students that can give them a jump start on their college coursework,” said Stacy Duffield, director of the Office of Teaching and Learning. “Through Dual Credit classes, high school students can earn college credit and explore various majors. NDSU instructors will teach the classes, broadening the offerings that are typical in a high school."

High school students are now beginning their search for dual credit classes for next year. Students who might be interested in the classes are gifted students, students who have completed all available advanced courses at their high school, homeschooled students and students who are interested in earning both high school and college credit.

The program may be especially useful for rural school districts because the courses are all offered online, which removes time and distance barriers.

“The Duel Credit program allows high school students to discover the many different majors available at NDSU and they can get to know our instructors,” said Duffield.