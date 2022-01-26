Homeless Continuum of Care to conduct Point-in-Time Count

Sarah Mudder

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

BISMARCK - North Dakota Homeless Continuum of Care (ND CoC) will conduct a Point-in-Time (PIT) Count of the people in the state who are experiencing homelessness.

“The data gathered during the homeless continuum of care’s PIT count is used to identify strengths and service gaps, increase public awareness, measure progress, and assist local entities with system planning and responses,” said Dave Flohr, North Dakota Housing Finance Agency (NDHFA) executive director.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires CoCs to conduct a count of sheltered people experiencing homelessness annually. While a count of people who are unsheltered is only required in odd-numbered years, ND’s CoC conducts one annually. Each count is planned, coordinated, and carried out locally.

“Strong regional engagement is required to complete the count,” said Flohr. “An area lead coordinates the volunteers to ensure the information collected from service providers is clean and current while law enforcement, healthcare and other providers work together to identify persons who are unsheltered.”

To learn more about the PIT Count or to provide assistance, contact your region’s area lead.

Region 3, Devils Lake, Shawnel Willer, smwiller@nd.gov or (701) 328-8043.

Region 6, Jamestown, Shawnel Willer, smwiller@nd.gov or (701) 328-8043.

The goal of HUD’s CoC program is to promote a communitywide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness. The program provides funding to support efforts to end homelessness, promotes access to and effective utilization of programs, and optimizes the self-sufficiency of individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

NDHFA acts as the Collaborative Applicant for the state’s homeless CoC whose geographic area encompasses all 53 of North Dakota’s counties, its cities, towns, and unincorporated areas, as well as the state’s five federally recognized tribes. More information about the ND CoC is available online at https://ndcontinuumofcare.org.

A self-supporting and mission-driven state agency, NDHFA is dedicated to making housing affordable for all North Dakotans. The North Dakota Industrial Commission, consisting of Governor Doug Burgum as chairman, Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring and Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, oversees the agency.