Westhope school board member chosen for state education board

Dale E. Wetzel

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

BISMARCK – State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced Thursday that Lyndsi Engstrom, a member of Westhope’s school board, has been appointed to the North Dakota Board of Public School Education.

Engstrom succeeds Maria Effertz Hanson, of Velva, who resigned last month. Gov. Doug Burgum appointed Engstrom to complete Effertz Hanson’s six-year term, which ends June 30, 2024. Engstrom will represent Benson, Bottineau, Cavalier, McHenry, Pembina, Pierce, Ramsey, Renville, Rolette, Towner, and Walsh counties.

Engstrom is director of research, design, and value at the Central Regional Education Association, which is one of seven regional service agencies that provide professional development and support to North Dakota schools. The CREA serves more than three dozen school districts, including Bismarck, Mandan, and Minot. Engstrom has served on the Westhope school board since 2017.

The Board of Public School Education supervises the development of a state learning continuum, which identifies critical skills for students to develop during their K-12 education. The board decides requests from school districts to dissolve, reorganize, or transfer property. It has charge of the North Dakota K-12 Education Coordination Council, which reviews the effectiveness of the state’s education programs.

Members of the board also are automatically part of the state Board of Career and Technical Education, which oversees North Dakota’s state CTE department and programs.

The Board of Public School Education has seven members. Six are appointed by the governor and represent groups of counties, which are specified in state law. The seventh is Baesler, who is the board’s executive secretary. The state Department of Public Instruction provides administrative support to the board.