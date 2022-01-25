Spirit Lake Tribe awarded funds for building cleanup
K. William Boyer
Devils Lake Journal
DEVILS LAKE - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded $62,870 to Spirit Lake Tribe.
The funds will be used for unforeseen costs for compliance with the Uniform Relocation Act. The grant will allow the Tribe to complete the cleanup of remaining buildings that were part of the original workplan and grant proposal to allow the properties to be reused as new home sites, open space, and for tribal services.