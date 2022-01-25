Webinar on case management services for adults who are older or have physical disabilities

Heather Steffl

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Human Services is hosting an educational webinar Jan. 27 from 12 to 12:30 p.m. CT, on case management services for adults who are older or who have physical disabilities. People can participate by phone or online.

This is the fifth in a series of webinars scheduled twice a month through mid-July to raise awareness about available in-home and community-based services in North Dakota that offer an alternative to nursing home care.

According to a 2021 national survey conducted by AARP, three-quarters of those 50+ would like to stay in their current homes or communities for as long as possible.* In-home and community-based service can help them do that.

Case managers help older adults and adults with physical disabilities and functional limitations understand their care options, access desired services such as Medicaid waiver and other in-home and community-based services and connect with community resources and qualified service providers. Older adults, adults with physical disabilities, their family members, advocates and other interested individuals are invited to participate to learn more.

Details about this and other upcoming webinars, recordings of past webinars, and related information are available on the Adult and Aging Services Division’s webpage at www.nd.gov/dhs/services/adultsaging/.

Individuals who need disability accommodations to participate can contact Michele Curtis at 701-328-8679, 711 (TTY) or mimcurtis@nd.gov.

The Adult and Aging Services Division works with partners to help older adults and adults with physical disabilities remain living in their homes and communities. It also acts to protect the health, safety, welfare and rights of long-term care residents and vulnerable adults living in the community.

To learn more and find services, contact North Dakota’s Aging and Disability Resource Link toll-free at 855-462-5465, 711 (TTY), email carechoice@nd.gov, or apply for services online at https://carechoice.nd.assistguide.net/.

# # #