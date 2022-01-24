Friday multiple car crash on ND Highway 57 results in minor injuries

DEVILS LAKE - North Dakota Highway Patrol has released information on a multi-vehicle accident that occurred on ND Highway 57 approximately 5 ½ miles south of Devils Lake on Friday, January 21.

According to highway patrol, a Ford Explorer spun out on the ND Highway 57 bridge spanning the waters of Devils Lake and stalled. A Good Samaritan operating a Chevy Silverado saw the stalled motorist and stopped to assist.

A motorist operating a Ford Expedition struck the rear of the Chevy Silverado and pushed it into the stalled Ford Explorer. The Ford Expedition was then struck by a Toyota Scion. The Toyota Scion also struck the Chevrolet Silverado. The stalled Ford Explorer was then struck by a Kia Optima which was struck by a GMC Sierra. A secondary crash occurred when the stalled Ford Explorer was struck by a Toyota Camry. Another secondary crash occurred when a Pontiac G6 struck the Toyota Scion which was involved in the initial crash.

A total of five patients were transported by ambulance to CHI Saint Alexius Hospital in Devils Lake for injuries sustained in the three crashes. All five patients sustained minor injuries and were treated and released the same day.

ND Highway 57 in the area of the crashes was closed to motor vehicle traffic for approximately 2 ½ hours for crash scene investigation and crash scene clean-up.