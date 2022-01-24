Devils Lake's Cole Bonn included on NDSC President's honors

WAHPETON — The North Dakota State College of Science has named 413 students to its fall semester 2021 President’s Honor List. The Honor List recognizes students who have achieved grade point averages of 3.5 or higher while taking at least 12 credits with letter grades. The honorees include Devils Lake's own Cole Bonn, who is studying Welding Technology.

Join Devils Lake Daily Journal in recognizing Bonn on his outstanding achievement.