Devils Lake Police PUBLIC NOTICE: Sexual offender registered in area

Devils Lake Daily Journal

Newsroom Report

DEVILS LAKE - The Devils Lake Police Department is releasing the following information pursuant to North Dakota Century Code 12.1-32- 15, which requires law enforcement agencies to disclose to the public, relevant and necessary registration information when a sexual offender registered under this section is a public risk and disclosure of the registration is necessary for public protection.

The individual Feather, Gary Dean Jr. has been convicted of a crime against persons who were over 18 years of age. In accordance with North Dakota State Law, this subject must register as a sexual offender or an offender against children. This subject is not wanted by local law enforcement at this time and has served the sentence imposed by the court. This notification is not intended to increase fear in the community. It is the belief of the Devils Lake Police Department that an informed public is a safer public.

The risk level for this individual has been assessed as "HIGH" at this time by the State Attorney Generals Office.

THIS SUBJECT WILL BE RESIDING IN DEVILS LAKE ND.

Your personal safety and the safety of your family are important to the members of the Devils Lake Police Department.

Please take time to report any suspicious or criminal activity. The safety of our community depends on your willingness to get involved.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact our office at (701) 662-0700 or search the North Dakota Sex Offender Website at http://sexoffender.nd.gov/OffenderWeb/search/publiclist