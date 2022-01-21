Spirit Lake Tribe receives $1,725,000 for renovation efforts

Devils Lake Daily Journal

Newsroom Report

SPIRIT LAKE - U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) today announced the awarding of more than $83 million in Indian Community Block Grant-American Rescue Plan (ICDBG-ARP) grants to 74 Tribal communities to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the third round of ICDBG-ARP awards, underscoring the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to delivering equitable COVID-19 relief to Tribal communities.

In North Dakota, the Spirit Lake Tribe will receive $1,725,000, which will be used to renovate an existing building, which will serve as a homeless shelter. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe will receive $1,725,000 to construct a new food distribution center.

These funds to Tribes will help protect the health and safety of their communities, particularly low- and moderate-income individuals and families, by expanding access to safe housing, a suitable living environment, and economic opportunities.

“It is imperative that we continue providing Tribal communities with resources needed to protect the health and safety of their communities,” said HUD Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman. “With the funding HUD is awarding today, we remain diligent in continuing our mission to ensure that every person has the security of a healthy home and community. HUD will continue to strengthen partnerships with Tribal communities to ensure that all communities receive equitable relief.”