Devils Lake sees gas price drop after major hike in 2021

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - North Dakota gas prices have risen 3.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.09/g, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 493 stations in North Dakota. Gas prices in North Dakota are 1.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 81.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

While the state saw a slight rise in prices after a major drop since 2021's rise, Devils Lake saw a ten cent drop since Christmas when prices were $3.19 at pumps across town.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in North Dakota is priced at $2.76/g today while the most expensive is $3.34/g, a difference of 58.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.76/g while the highest is $3.34/g, a difference of 58.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.31/g. The national average is down 0.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in North Dakota and the national average going back ten years:

January 17, 2021: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

January 17, 2020: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

January 17, 2019: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

January 17, 2018: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

January 17, 2017: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

January 17, 2016: $1.81/g (U.S. Average: $1.90/g)

January 17, 2015: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.07/g)

January 17, 2014: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

January 17, 2013: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

January 17, 2012: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

"Average gas prices saw a slight boost over the last week as the rising price of crude oil continues to push prices up. While the rise was fairly tame, some states still saw slight declines. Gasoline demand, aside from motorists filling up ahead of the weekend winter storm, has been lackluster. The real pain at the pump will start in about 4-6 weeks," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Oil prices continue to edge higher as oil production remains a concern due to unrest in Libya and Kazakhstan, however, some improvement in the latter situation could lead to oil prices being more subdued."