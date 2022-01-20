NDSU Sunflower Production Update Set for Feb. 1

Kelli Anderson

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Sunflower producers and crop advisers interested in sunflower production management updates are encouraged to participate in the 2022 Getting-it-Right in Sunflower Production Conference on Tuesday, Feb. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. This online-only conference will be hosted on Zoom.

The program will be conducted by North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension and is supported by the National Sunflower Association. The conference is free to attend, but pre-registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/fdfwbt4d. All who preregister will receive emailed instructions on how to participate.

“The 2021 cropping season was dry with late season rain re-charging the soil profile,” says Hans Kandel, NDSU Extension agronomist for broadleaf crops. “Sunflower is a deep-rooting crop and was able to tap into some of the stored soil moisture.”

Every fall, researchers, Extension staff and consultants conduct an intensive survey of North Dakota sunflower fields in order to evaluate agronomics, weeds, diseases, and insect and bird damage as part of the National Sunflower Survey.

“Findings from the survey will be presented during the Zoom meeting,” says Kandel. “These findings will provide agronomists and producers additional information to help them make timely decisions before and during the upcoming sunflower growing season.”

“In addition, this sunflower educational event will provide research-based management recommendations that can also help producers with their sunflower production decisions,” says Greg Endres, Extension cropping systems specialist and co-organizer of the event.

Topics that will be covered are hybrid selection, what has been learned from the fall 2021 sunflower survey, plant nutrient and soil management, updates for weed, disease and insect management, and sunflower marketing.

Attendees will receive useful links to several pertinent Extension sunflower production resources as reference materials, which are supplemental to the presentations.

The presentations will be recorded and archived. Certified crop adviser continuing education credits will be available for meeting participants.

Additional Getting-it-Right Zoom events are scheduled for:

Tuesday, Feb. 15 - Canola production, link to register: https://tinyurl.com/2p8z3km2

Tuesday, March 22 - Dry bean production, link to register: https://tinyurl.com/wm45cnf4