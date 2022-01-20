Johnson, Westlind, and Oehlke seek re-election

Devils Lake Daily Journal

Newsroom Report

DEVILS LAKE - The incumbent District 15 Legislators have announced that they are seeking re-election for another 4-year term. Representatives Dennis Johnson, Devils Lake and Greg Westlind, Cando, along with Senator Dave Oehlke, Devils Lake, will seek the Republican Party endorsement on February 5, 2022.

The Endorsing Convention will be held Saturday at 9:30 am at High Plains Equipment, 8373 Highway 2 East in Devils Lake. Registration will start at 8:30 am. Following the endorsing convention, District 15 Republicans will select delegates and alternates to the State Republican Convention to be held in Bismarck on April 1st and 2nd. Another interested in having their name on the ballot to become a delegate or alternate is asked to call Chairman Vonda Markestad at 230-9423.

Since the re-districting late in 2021, District 15 now covers Ramsey County and a portion of Towner & Benson Counties. The northern border of Towner County is 78th Street and the west border is 54th Avenue. The towns in Benson County now included in District 15 are Minnewaukan, Oberon, Warwick and Fort Totten. For an updated map of District 15, go to www.legis.nd.gov. The map was approved by a special session of the ND Legislature in November of 2021.