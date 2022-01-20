HOCKEY DAY NORTH DAKOTA BY PURE HOCKEY SKILLS TO TAKE PLACE IN JAMESTOWN

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

JAMESTOWN -- Hockey Day North Dakota will be held on January 22, 2022. The outdoor rink will be on the campus of the University of Jamestown between Wilson Arena, UJ Place and Newman Arena.

The event will feature outdoor and indoor games from youth through collegiate hockey organizations as well as both boy’s and girl’s teams. Games will start on Friday, January 21st at 4:30 PM and run through Saturday, January 22nd with the final game of Minot State vs. University of Jamestown slated for 7:30 PM. The games will also be streamed on the Magnitude Sports YouTube channel for those who can’t make it.

Teams to be featured in Hockey Day North Dakota this year include: University of Jamestown D1 & D2, Williston State University, Minot State University, Jamestown HS boys & girls, Devils Lake HS, Bismarck Blizzard girls, Bismarck Century HS, Bismarck HS, Grand Forks Central HS, Grand Forks Red River HS, West Fargo Bantam AA and Bismarck Bantam AA.

Hockey Day North Dakota sponsored by First Community Credit Union is North Dakota’s premiere outdoor hockey event created to celebrate outdoor hockey in the state. This will be the third event in four years with last year’s event being cancelled due to COVID-19 regulations.

If you are interested in learning more, becoming a sponsor or purchasing merchandise you may visit www.hockeydaynd.com or visit the Hockey Day North Dakota Facebook page.