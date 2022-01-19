Kroshus announces 2022 run for Tax Commissioner

Devils Lake Daily Journal

Newsroom Report

BISMARCK — North Dakota Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus announced today that he will seek the public’s vote for tax commissioner in the 2022 election.

Kroshus, a Republican, was appointed tax commissioner by Gov. Doug Burgum at the end of 2021. Kroshus previously served as a member of the Public Service Commission, appointed to the position by Burgum in 2017, elected by voters in 2018 and re-elected in 2020. He was chair of the PSC in 2019 and 2020.

“It has been a privilege to serve the citizens of North Dakota, and I’m asking voters for the opportunity to continue working on their behalf,” Kroshus said.

In addition to public service, Kroshus has 30 years of private-sector business leadership experience managing business units throughout the United States. He was a division leader and executive team member for Lee Enterprises, including serving as group publisher of Lee Agri-Media, the nation’s largest network of agricultural publications, and as publisher of the Bismarck Tribune from 2005 to 2015.

“I look forward to continuing to do my part as we work together toward building a stronger North Dakota,” Kroshus said, “one both current and future generations benefit from.”

As tax commissioner Kroshus’ priorities are:

· Effectively and fairly administering North Dakota tax law.

· Education and outreach.

· Tribal engagement.

· Fiscally responsible government.

Kroshus was born in Fargo and is a graduate of North Dakota State University. In addition to his business and state roles, he has served on numerous volunteer boards, including with the Missouri Slope United Way, Bismarck State College, Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce, Bismarck-Mandan Development Association, Sanford Health Foundation and Capital Gallery.

Kroshus served as president of the Bismarck State College Foundation in 2012-2013 and co-chaired the United Way Missouri Slope Areawide Annual Gift Giving Campaign in 2009.

In addition to professional life, Kroshus values family and faith, is the owner of a grain and cattle operation in western North Dakota and is an avid outdoorsman.