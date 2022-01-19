Kelli Anderson

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Soybean producers and crop advisers interested in soybean production management updates should plan to attend the 2022 Getting it Right in Soybean Production Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. This online-only conference will be hosted on Zoom.

The conference will be conducted by North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension and is supported by the North Dakota Soybean Council. The conference is free to attend, but pre-registration is required at https://bit.ly/NDSUGettingItRight22. All who preregister will receive emailed instructions on how to participate.

“Every year soybean crop production depends on many timely decisions producers need to make,” says Hans Kandel, NDSU Extension agronomist for broadleaf crops. “As new research-based production information is generated annually, it is important for producers to gain as much practical and new knowledge as possible.”

“This soybean educational event will provide tips and suggestions that can help producers with soybean production decisions for the 2022 growing season,” says Greg Endres, Extension cropping systems specialist and co-organizer of the event.

Topics that will be covered are variety selection, the benefits of combining early planting and late-maturing varieties, seeding rate and row spacing, cover crops, nutrient management, weed control, soybean disease updates and marketing.

Attendees also will receive a list of several pertinent Extension soybean production resources as reference materials that are supplemental to the presentations.

The presentations will be recorded and archived. Certified crop adviser continuing education credits will be available for meeting participants.

Additional Getting it Right Zoom events are scheduled for:

Tuesday, Feb. 1 - Sunflower production, link to register: https://tinyurl.com/fdfwbt4d

Tuesday, Feb. 15 - Canola production, link to register: https://tinyurl.com/2p8z3km2

Tuesday, March 22 - Dry bean production, link to register: https://tinyurl.com/wm45cnf4