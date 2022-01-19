Frost Fire Park makes buses available to college students

Patty Gorder

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

Chartered tour buses will park at University of North Dakota’s Wellness Center for day trips

WALHALLA – Frost Fire Park has arranged transportation for college students to be able to get a ride north to ski and snowboard. University of North Dakota Parking Services will allow a chartered bus to park at the University of North Dakota Wellness Center, 801 Princeton St, Grand Forks, on select Saturdays so college students can get a ride to Frost Fire Park.

Students can go online to http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/8qLxCBBXwLtPROl7gu6oeH-?domain=frostfirepark.org to purchase their bus ticket, lift pass, and ski or snowboard rentals. There will be a student discount for bus riders.

Bus pickup times will be 8 a.m. on select Saturdays and the bus will drop students back off at the Wellness Center around 6 p.m. the same day. Frost Fire Park is open for skiing and snowboarding from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Dates that the chartered tour bus will be available for students are Saturdays: Jan. 29, Feb. 12, Feb. 26, March 5, and March 12. Cost for college students is $25 for the bus ticket, $25 for the lift pass and $25 for ski or snowboard rental.

“We are really excited to offer this to students as a way to try skiing or snowboarding or to continue downhill snow sports that they have already grown to love,” said Patty Gorder, general manager of Frost Fire Park. “We think this is a great way to open up more outdoor opportunities for college students, especially by offering a nice discount.”

Frost Fire Park is located 7 miles west of scenic Walhalla, N.D. at 11950 County Road 55, in northeast North Dakota.

Frost Fire Park features a 350-foot vertical drop, terrain park, 10 runs, including a beginner run with magic carpet. Frost Fire Park also has a day lodge, restaurant and bar, ski and snowboard rentals, and certified ski and snowboard instructors. Helicopters installed the new SkyTrac quad-seat lift in 2018.