Mertens named to Dean's List ; Ostwald graduates UMN Crookston

DEVILS LAKE - Students named to the fall semester 2021 Dean's List were announced recently by the Office of the Registrar.

Grabbing a spot on that coveted list was Devils Lake's very own Jessica Mertens.

To qualify for a place on the Dean's List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

While Mertens was on the list of honorees for the fall sessions, another Devils Lake native was honored with a diploma. Brittany Gayle Ostwald of Devils Lake graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Agronomy.

The Crookston campus is the online leader in the University of Minnesota system and the only campus providing every full-time student with a laptop computer. The U of M Crookston is one of the most respected career-oriented, technology-based universities in the nation.