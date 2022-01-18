Local resident makes Lake Area College President List

WATERTOWN - Lake Area Technical College President, Michael Cartney, announced the latest round of the college's president’s list which featured a local Ramsey County resident.

Isaak Brown from Devils Lake was honored by the college after achieving nearly perfect GPA status.

The President’s List is a directory of outstanding students who, through their initiative and ability, have indicated a seriousness of purpose in their educational program. The President’s List is limited to full-time students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0.