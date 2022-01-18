Houle and Weber make Bismarck fall President's Honor Roll

DEVILS LAKE-- Bismarck State College announced this week the President's Honor Roll for the Fall 2021 semester, with two Ramsey County natives earning spots on the honored list

"Our BSC community is so proud of the students named to the Fall 2021 President's Honor Roll. At a time, and in a world, where we are facing challenges on so many levels, we're so proud of our students rising to their possibilities and not allowing the challenges to interfere with their academic goals," says BSC President Douglas J. Jensen.

Devils Lake's own Gabriel Houle and Griffin Weber maintained at least a 3.50 grade point on a 4.00 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes and qualified for the BSC President's Honor Roll.