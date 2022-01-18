Hodous win big at Harvest Bowl

2021 Harvest Bowl celebrates local agriculturists

LAKE -The success, dedication and hard work of outstanding agriculturists in 53 counties in North Dakota and 10 counties in Minnesota were honored during the 47th annual Harvest Bowl program at North Dakota State University on Nov. 19.

Bill and Deb Hodous of Devils Lake were chosen as this year's Ramsey County winners.

Bill and Deb Hodous live in Devils Lake. Bill, who graduated from NDSU with a bachelor’s degree in 2001 and a master’s degree in 2008, was the NDSU Extension’s agriculture and natural resources agent in Ramsey County for 18 years and recently retired. Deb is a registered nurse and nursing supervisor at CHI St. Alexius Health in Devils Lake. Prior to that, they farmed for 25 years, raising wheat, barley, sunflowers, corn, canola and alfalfa using minimum-tillage farming practices. They also had a cow-calf operation with 300 cows and raised 40 head of registered Suffolk, Hampshire and Dorset sheep for 4-H projects. Bill received the Extension Distinguished Early Career Award and National Extension Leadership Development Award. Deb received the North Dakota Legendary Nurse Award. He also is a member of the Creel Township Board. They have three children.