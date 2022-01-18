DCB brings back Smokey’s Week

Sandy Hageness

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

BOTTINEAU – With the new year- 2022, Dakota College at Bottineau students will revive a storied tradition that dates back to 1961, namely Smokey’s Week.

Originally celebrated during the winter months, Smokey’s Week activities changed to a fall homecoming tradition when the football program was re-established at the college in 2007. With football no longer at the college, and with the recent addition of women’s hockey, students and staff felt the time was right to bring back Smokey’s week. The intent of Smokey’s Week is to celebrate Dakota College with current students and alumni. There will be events centered around games throughout the week of February 6-13, 2022. Alumni are encouraged to return for a visit, while current students showcase their school pride.

A highlight of the week will be the recognition of a Smokey’s King and Queen. Candidates for King and Queen will be nominated by faculty and staff for the honor of being on the court. Students must have completed 24 credits, and be a full-time degree seeking on-campus student with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 to be considered. Smokey’s coronation will kick off the week on Monday, February 7th followed by a lighted parade through Bottineau. The community is encouraged to participate in the parade, with prizes going to top entries.

Other events during the week will be home men’s and women’s basketball games along with men’s hockey games. A special Emeritus luncheon, Alumni Award Banquet, tubing at the Bottineau Winter Park, ice skating at the Lumberdome, a Polar Attack; a rigid ice challenge, snow sculpting, axe throwing and many other activities are planned. The new dining center will host an open house on Thursday, February 10th. These are only a few of the activities on the schedule. A full list of activities is available on the Dakota College website by going to www.dakotacollege.edu/smokeys.