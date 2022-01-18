Commerce Dept. Awards $682k for North Dakota Economic Development

DEVILS LAKE - U.S. Department of Commerce awarded the following three grants totaling $682,500:

$227,500 to the Souris Basin Planning Council to support Bottineau, Burke, McHenry, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville, and Ward counties.

$227,500 to the Lewis and Clark Regional Development Council to support Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sheridan, and Sioux.

$227,500 to the North Central Planning Council to support Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Ramsey, Rolette, and Towner, including the Spirit Lake Nation and Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa reservations.

All of the funds will be used to establish an economic development planning framework, process, and strategy to support private capital investment and job creation in the regions.