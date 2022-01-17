Main Street Initiative Vibrancy

Kayla Jo Finley

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

Grant application window opens through March

DEVILS LAKE –North Dakota's Department of Commerce has announced applications for the Main Street Initiative 2022 Vibrancy Grant will be accepted Jan.17 through March 31.

The Vibrancy Grant Program supports local efforts to increase community vibrancy by providing seed funding for a small project that will build momentum and inspire additional projects.

“Community vibrancy improves quality of life, helps attract and retain workforce, and enhances community pride, Commerce Community Services Director Maria Effertz Hanson said. “This program is designed to meet the needs of every community in North Dakota. Whether your community wants to add public art, activate underutilized space, or promote walking and biking, funding from this grant will inspire others in your community to engage and contribute to the community vibrancy that improves quality of life for both visitors and residents.”

Grant funding supports nonprofit organizations and/or local governments in vibrancy projects such as public events, public art or cultural celebrations, activating underutilized space, community gathering spaces, promoting active transportation, mitigating impacts of vacant or deteriorated infrastructure, and more.

More information about the grant and the application process can be found at nd.gov/living-nd/main-street-nd.