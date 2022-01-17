High school to adulthood: A Glimpse to the future

Lisa Haines and K. William Boyer

Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Area high school juniors and seniors will soon be given the opportunity to see what life may be like as an adult when they are assigned a career, a salary, and a corresponding bank account in a reality-based event set for Feb. 9 in Tolna.

Farmers State Bank of ND, State Bank of Lakota, the Nelson County Job Development Authority and Dakota Prairie, Lakota, and Midkota schools have teamed up to create a first-ever event for local high school students called Reality Check.

Seventy-two high school junior and senior students from Dakota Prairie, Lakota, and Midkota schools will attend this event at the Tolna Business and Event Center.

Reality Check is an interactive financial decision-making event that illustrates basic personal financial management skills. Each student has already selected a career and a college or trade school he or she would attend for that career. Organizers have assigned each student a cost to go to that school, an average starting income, and a starting balance in their checking account. It is assumed each of them are approximately 25 years of age, and this is their first job after post-secondary education.

Students will be released into the gym at the Tolna Business and Events Center, where a mock community awaits them. The community includes 13 booths with volunteers to help the students “purchase” housing, transportation, furniture, insurance, groceries, and other items necessary to live on their own.

During this valuable learning event, the students will have the opportunity to simulate the types of financial decisions they will be making as adults, but without the risk of facing real financial repercussions.

“We’re excited to bring this first-ever event to our area,” said Lisa Haines, one of the event organizers. “The goal is to make it as realistic as possible to give students foresight into what life may be like as an adult.”

Organizers are hoping this will become an annual event for local schools, helping students make good decisions while they are attending high school and beyond.