Churches asked to help feed the starving this March

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Churches in Ramsey County have been invited to help pack 282,000 meals March 25-26 for the Feed My Starving Children program.

Over the past 10 years, local churches have helped pack over 3,000,000 meals that were sent to hungry children in Haiti, Nicaragua, Philippines, Sierre Leone, Mambia and the Dominican Republic.

Packed by volunteers, FMSC meals cost only 25 cents, with enough healthy ingredients for a child to prosper on one meal a day. Because FMSC has an all-volunteer regional board and staff, the cost is lower than most charities.

Because of rampant COVID, delta and Omicron, every precaution is being taken to protect packers. The spacing required means that local churches will be able to pack only 282,000 meals compared to the 400,000 in previous years.

“We greatly appreciate the help of the Christian interdenominational churches in fundraising and packing,” Board Leader Jodie Storhaug noted. “We will need $65,000 to pack 282,000 meals and it takes local churches to make the effort a success.”