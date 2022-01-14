DEVILS LAKE - Northern Pulse Growers Association (NPGA) will host the annual NPGA Convention January 24-25 at the Clarion Hotel in Minot, ND. This event is a premier gathering place for industry representatives and producers of dry peas, lentils, chickpeas, and fava beans.

“This is an exciting event for the pulse industry in North Dakota, Montana and the United States, where many ideas and experiences will be shared,” said Executive Director Shannon Berndt. “We also have a variety of industry representatives in attendance that will be a valuable resource for producers.”

The NPGA Convention will kick-off at 1 P.M. Monday, January 24 with a pulse breeding update from Dr. Nonoy Bandillo from North Dakota State University (NDSU) followed by a plant pathology update from Dr. Malaika Ebert from NDSU. Next there will be a research panel including a question-and-answer session with Montana State University and NDSU researchers. Mary Jo Irmen is next on the agenda with a presentation on farm financial management strategies. Gabe Brown is the evening speaker for the day presenting his experiences with regenerative agriculture. Attendees will then enjoy the research poster session along with a wine and cheese social, followed by dinner at 6pm.

On Tuesday morning, January 25, attendees will enjoy a full breakfast with opening remarks provided by Sam Arnson, NPGA President, and Kim Saueressig, North Dakota Dry Pea & Lentil Council Chair. The morning will continue with the opening of the annual business meeting, followed by Dr. Joe Outlaw providing an agricultural policy update. Gene Griffin will present on transportation and the intermodal initiatives. Following the NPGA awards luncheon, Jiwon Kim from the North Dakota Trade office will give an international outlook for pulse crops. Closing the event will be Darryl Ritchison from the North Dakota Agricultural Weather Networks.

“We have a great program for the NPGA convention in Minot on January 24 and 25. Make sure to attend so you can hear the latest happenings in the pulse industry and connect with fellow growers and industry,” stated Sam Arnson, NPGA President.

Registration for the 2022 convention is open. To register and/or view a detailed agenda listing all speakers, please visit our website www.northernpulse.com.

NPGA would like to thank their platinum sponsors Puris, Great Northern Ag and Columbia Grain.