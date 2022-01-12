NDSU BISON FOOTBALL TEAM wins ninth FCS championship title in 11 years

DEVILS LAKE - NDSU Bison's won the ninth national title in 11 years this weekend after their 38-10 victory over Montana State University in the NCAA’s Football Championship Subdivision.

Governor Doug Burgum, who was at the game, said the team had the best fans in the world during the game.

“Bison Nation showed up to win, and the team left no doubt on the field in Frisco," Burgum said. "Thanks to Coach Matt Entz for his outstanding leadership and to these exceptional student athletes who keep winning on and off the field and representing our state so well. Go Bison!”

Senator John Hoeven said the victory caps another incredible season for the Bison and is a result of the dedication of the players, coaches and staff.

"It was thrilling to join Bison Nation in Frisco to cheer the Bison to an incredible ninth FCS national championship," Hoeven said. "We’re tremendously proud of the Bison and the way they represent our state."