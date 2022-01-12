NDDOT seeks input on Highway-Rail Grade Crossing State Action Plan

Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE – North Dakota Department of Transportation is currently seeking public input on the draft Highway-Rail Grade Crossing State Action Plan.

The intent of this document is to describe NDDOT’s efforts to identify specific solutions and strategies for improving safety at crossings, including highway-rail grade crossing closures or grade separations, and focus on crossings that have experienced multiple collisions, or are at high risk for such collisions.

NDDOT has said currently the state does not have any highway-rail grade crossings that have experienced multiple collisions within the past five years.

The public is invited to view this draft on the NDDOT website at dot.nd.gov by clicking on the Publications tab at the top, then click on View by Section, and Jump to Section “Plans and Reports”, then clicking on the “ND SAP for public comment Jan 2022” link, or use this direct link: dot.nd.gov/divisions/planning/docs/ND%20SAP%20for%20public%20comment%20Jan%202022.pdf.

Comments on this document will be accepted until 5 p.m. (CST) Feb. 8, 2022, and can be submitted via the NDDOT website, via email to dotplanning@nd.gov with “State Action Plan” in the subject line, or in hard copy written format to: Rebecca Geyer, NDDOT Planning and Asset Management Division, 608 E. Boulevard Ave, Bismarck, ND 58505-0700.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

Language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

Translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.