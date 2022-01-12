Keep right-of-way clear of snow

Devils Lake Daily Journal

Newsroom Report

DEVILS LAKE – North Dakota Department of Transportation reminds landowners not to push snow into the right-of-way or ditches on state highways. This includes the roadway, ditch bottom, and backslope of the roadway.

State law prohibits a person from obstructing any public highway or right-of-way. Keeping the ditches and right-of-way clear reduces the risk of snow drifting on state highways, creating better visibility for motorists and provides room for future snowfall.

“The NDDOT is committed to maintaining a highway system that is safe for all users,” said Wayde Swenson, NDDOT office of operations director. “We’re grateful to landowners for helping us keep these areas clear and safe.”