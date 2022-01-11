Prairie Public launches 2022 PBS Kids Writers Contest

Devils Lake Daily Journal

NORTH DAKOTA – Prairie Public has launched the 2022 PBS Kids Writers Contest to promote the advancement of children’s reading skills through hands-on, active learning. The deadline to submit stories is February 28, 2022.

The contest encourages children in Kindergarten through third grade in the prairie region to write and illustrate stories. Each story entered will be evaluated by Prairie Public staff and a team of local teachers and librarians until a first-place winner and three Red Ribbon Favorites are chosen for each grade level.

Every child who enters the contest will receive a certificate of achievement. First-place winners will receive prizes, have their stories featured on the Prairie Public website, and have the opportunity to read their stories on Prairie Public’s statewide radio network.

Entry forms and complete rules are available from Prairie Public online at prairiepublic.org or by calling Christine McClellan at 701-239-7527.

Prairie Public Broadcasting, headquartered in Fargo, is a non-profit member station of PBS and NPR that provides public television services throughout North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota, southern Manitoba, and parts of Montana and South Dakota; public radio service to North Dakota; and educational and technological services to communities and individuals across its coverage area.