Community Shout Out: Honoring our school district employees

DEVILS LAKE - Today we honor two employees of the school district who were selected by their peers as individuals who went above and beyond the call of duty. One is a science teacher, the other a jolly custodian.

Help Devils Lake Public Schools and Devils Lake Daily Journal to honor high school science teacher Jared Lehmann and school district custodian Gilbert Smith for being selected as the teacher and classified employees of the quarter.

Standing with Smith and Lehmann are principals Dawn Johnson and Ryan Hanson along with LT RadioWorks Curt Teigan.