NDSU Schedules Sugarbeet Grower Seminars for February

Kelli Anderson

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Sugarbeet growers will have an opportunity to learn more about diseases, weeds and insect pests during seminars North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension is holding Feb. 1, 3, 15 and 17.

Here is the seminar schedule:

Tuesday, Feb. 1 - seminar for American Crystal Sugar Co. growers from the East Grand Forks and Crookston factory districts at the Alerus Center, Grand Forks

Thursday, Feb. 3 - seminar for American Crystal Sugar Co. growers from the Moorhead and Hillsboro factory districts at the Holiday Inn, Fargo

Tuesday, Feb. 15 - seminar for Minn-Dak Farmers at the Minn-Dak seed facility, Wahpeton

Thursday, Feb. 17 - seminar for American Crystal Sugar Co. growers from the Drayton factory district at the Frozen Fox, Grafton

The presenters and topics that they will cover are:

Ashok Chanda, University of Minnesota Extension sugarbeet crop systems specialist - management of Rhizoctonia damping-off and root rot of sugarbeet

Mohamed Khan, NDSU and University of Minnesota Extension sugarbeet specialist - strategies to manage cercospora leaf spot of sugarbeet

Tom Peters, NDSU and University of Minnesota Extension sugarbeet agronomist - a holistic and systems approach to manage weeds

Mark Boetel, NDSU Extension entomologist - recommendations on how to optimize insect pest control in sugarbeet

Certified crop advisers will receive continuing education credits for their participation in the seminars.

For information on how to register for the seminars, visit www.sbreb.org or contact Khan at 218-790-8596 or mohamed.khan@ndsu.edu, jhastings@crystalsugar.com at American Crystal Sugar Co., or mmetzger@mdf.coop at Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative.