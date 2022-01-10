2022 Field to Fork webinar schedule set

Elizabeth Cronin

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

NORTH DAKOTA - North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension again will host the Field to Fork “Wednesday Webinar” series starting in February 2022.

Experts from across the region will provide information about growing, preserving and preparing specialty-crop fruits and vegetables safely in this seventh annual webinar series that has reached thousands of people.

The “Field to Fork Wednesday Weekly Webinars” will begin Feb. 16. The webinars will be held online from 2 to 3 p.m. Central time through April 20. They also will be archived for later viewing; however, participating in the live webinar allows participants to interact with the presenter.

The webinars are free of charge but preregistration is required. The webinars will be held on Zoom. The NDSU Extension Field to Fork website (https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/fieldtofork) has a link to register for the webinars. Participants will be sent sign-in reminders with the link for viewing if they are unable to attend.

“We are pleased to have faculty from several universities providing this learning opportunity for people across the region,” says Julie Garden-Robinson, NDSU Extension food and nutrition specialist. “This is an ongoing collaborative effort with the North Central Food Safety Extension Network.”

Topics that will be covered are:

Feb. 16: Turn any Balcony, Patio, or Small Space into a Vegetable Garden – Don Kinzler, Extension agent – horticulture, NDSU Extension – Cass County

Feb. 23: Tips on Growing a Great Vegetable Garden – Tom Kalb, Extension horticulturist, NDSU

March 2: Good Gardening Practices: Safe and Healthy Produce – Barbara Ingham, professor and Extension food safety specialist, University of Wisconsin-Madison

March 9: Honey: Safety and Use – Shannon Coleman, assistant professor and Extension food safety specialist, Iowa State University

March 16: Let’s Not Waste Food: From Storing to Composting – Julie Garden-Robinson, professor and Extension food and nutrition specialist, NDSU

March 23: Share the Bounty: Gardening to Fight Hunger in Our Communities – Esther McGinnis, associate professor and Extension horticulturist, NDSU

March 30: Developing Safe Food Products – Byron Chaves-Elizondo, assistant professor and Extension food safety specialist, University of Nebraska – Lincoln

April 6: Attracting Pollinators to Your Garden – Janet Knodel, professor and Extension entomologist, NDSU

April 13: Farm to School: Getting Started and Best Practices – Londa Nwadike, Extension associate professor and food safety specialist, Kansas State University and the University of Missouri, and Anna Barr, South Dakota State University Extension farm-to-school nutrition field specialist

April 20: Preserving Food Safely: Home Food Preservation Update – Karen Blakeslee, Extension associate, Kansas State University

This project is made possible with funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service.

To register, visit NDSU Extension’s website at www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/extension/events/2022-field-fork-webinar-series