2,071 citations issued during Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign

NORTH DAKOTA – Law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign from Nov. 1 to Dec. 16, 2021 to help save lives on North Dakota roads.

A total of 2,071 citations were attributed to the overtime enforcement patrols. Of the total citations, 731 were citations for failure to wear a seat belt and 26 were child restraint citations. Tickets for speeding totaled 797. The traffic stops also resulted in 194 other traffic citations (i.e. disobeying traffic signals, equipment violations), 78 uninsured motorists, 68 suspended/revoked license violations, 30 drug arrests, 12 citations for distracted driving, 16 warrants served, and five driving under the influence (DUI) citations.

In 2020, 60% of motor vehicle fatalities in North Dakota were not wearing their seat belt. Seat belts are the single most effective safety device to prevent death and injury in a motor vehicle crash.

High-visibility enforcement for traffic safety is one element of a collaborative effort to help meet the state’s goal of zero motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.