NDTC welcomes Bechtold to the office

Tammy Reierson

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - NDTC is proud to announce and welcome the addition of a new employee who began her employment in November.

Katelyn Bechtold joins NDTC as one of the Company’s Customer Service Representatives. Katelyn grew up in Bottineau and graduated from Dakota College.

Katelyn brings numerous years of Customer Service experience previously working for Ottertail Power Company, Devils Lake Animal Clinic and 20/20 Eye Care.

She lives in Devils Lake with her husband, son and their two hunting dogs. Besides hunting, she enjoys fishing, gardening and pretty much any outdoor activity. NDTC is excited to have you on board, Katelyn.