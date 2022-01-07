DAKOTA DATEBOOK: What One Boy is Doing

Carole Butcher

January 10, 2022 — In 1902, A.B. Graham started a youth club in Ohio. He called it the Corn Growing Club. About the same time, local after-school agricultural clubs caught on in many states. Young people were encouraged to actively participate in county and state fairs, exhibiting their livestock and produce. By 1912, the organization was called the 4H Club. The movement was officially nationalized in 1914. The foundation of 4H was to provide hands-on learning for youth in farming and homemaking. 4H adopted a clover pin with an H on each leaf as the group’s symbol. The H’s stand for head, hands, heart, and health.

4-H allowed young people to take field trips to destinations such as the Minnesota Grain Exchange. They were recognized for their accomplishments and often received substantial cash prizes. In 1931, a North Dakota sixteen-year-old was awarded $500 for his livestock judging skills. That would be $8,565 in today’s dollars.

In the early days of 4-H, boys focused on farming while girls were steered towards homemaking. Today, all young people learn a variety of skills. While at one time 4-H was segregated with separate groups for white and minority students, the organization became integrated in the 1960s.

North Dakota’s 4-H is based at North Dakota State University — with a club in every county to provide educational programs, participation in county and state fairs, leadership activities and camping activities for all young people.