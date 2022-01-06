State partners to provide Medicaid Expansion program to qualifying low-income families

LuWanna Lawrence

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

BISMARCK – The North Dakota Department of Human Services and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota (BCBSND) are partnering to provide high-quality health care services to qualifying low-income North Dakotans through the state’s Medicaid Expansion program, beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

In June 2021, following an eight-month state procurement process, the department awarded BCBSND a four-year contract with optional extensions to administer the Medicaid Expansion program. The program serves qualifying low-income individuals under age 65 who have incomes up to 138% of the federal poverty level, which is an annual income of about $17,000 for a household of one and $24,000 for a household of two. Previously, the Medicaid Expansion program was administered by Sanford Health Plan.

“Our focus has always been on providing high-quality and value-driven health care services to help North Dakotans live a healthy life, while balancing the need to be good stewards of taxpayer money,” said DHS Executive Director Chris Jones. “We look forward to working with BCBSND who has a rich history of providing health care services, as well as enrolled providers to help members achieve health and wellness.”

In preparation for the transition, BCBSND has worked closely with providers to enroll them in the Medicaid Expansion program. Almost all of the state’s primary care providers are in-network. For information on current in-network providers, visit medicaid.bcbsnd.com and click on Find A Doctor.

“BCBSND is honored to partner with the DHS to administer benefits for members of the Medicaid Expansion program,” shared BCBSND President and CEO Dan Conrad. “Health care costs continue to grow, and we have a responsibility to ensure long-term sustainability of the Medicaid Expansion program for the state. Part of our solution is a value-based payment model, which ties quality outcomes to provider payments. BCBSND is committed to investing the dollars entrusted to us to improve the health and well-being of Medicaid Expansion members.”

Medicaid Expansion members have received two letters about the transition along with BCBSND identification cards. Members and providers with questions are encouraged to contact BCBSND’s member services at (833) 777-5779, 711 (TTY) during regular business hours or visit BCBSND’s Medicaid Expansion website for more information.