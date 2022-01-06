New Year’s Baby born Jan. 2

Devils Lake Daily Journal

JAMESTOWN — The parents of the 2022 New Year’s Baby say he has a special guardian angel.

Knox Bryan Walden arrived on Jan. 2; the first baby born at Jamestown Regional Medical Center this year. The son of Brooke and Kyle Walden, Leal, N.D., Knox weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 20.5 inches tall. Dr. Stacey Roers Irmen delivered the baby at 11:48 a.m.

Also born on that day was Knox’s cousin in Oregon. Though the family welcomed both infants with joy, they also mourned a loss. Knox’s great-grandmother Delores Demars passed away the same day – in the early hours of the morning.

“When Knox was born, he needed oxygen to support his breathing. We think Kyle’s grandmother was looking out for him,” Brooke said. “She had two great-grandchildren on the day she passed away.”

“The New Year’s baby symbolizes a fresh start and rebirth,” said JRMC Family BirthPlace Manager Emily Woodley. “We always look forward to welcoming these little ones to the community. Knox’s story gives us goosebumps.”

In 2021, JRMC delivered 331 babies, compared to 319 babies in 2020 and 328 in 2019.

Knox’s parents as well as big sister Blake, 2, are excited to bring him home. The name “Knox” begins with the same letter as Kyle, just like big sister’s first initial is the same as Brooke’s.

“We did that on purpose,” Brooke said, saying both she and Blake have November birthdays and Kyle and Knox have January birthdays.

Knox’s middle name comes from a deceased family friend, Brooke said.

“I thought that would be a good way to honor the memory of ‘Uncle’ Bryan,” she said.

The couple say they hope for what most parents want for their children – health and happiness