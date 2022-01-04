UND TO CLOSE EARLY DUE TO BLIZZARD

GRAND FORKS - The University of North Dakota Main Campus in Grand Forks will close at 7 p.m., TONIGHT, Jan. 4, and re-open at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, due to deteriorating winter weather conditions. UND will continue to monitor the weather and update as necessary. Essential personnel should report to work as scheduled.

COVID-19 testing update:

Grand Forks Public Health’s COVID-19 testing event, scheduled to take place tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 5, from 7 – 11 a.m. at UND's Fritz Pollard Jr. Athletic Center, will be closed as a result of the potential for inclement weather. COVID-19 testing will resume at UND’s Fritz Pollard Jr. Athletic Center on Thursday, Jan. 6, from 7 – 11 a.m.