Human Services’ offices in Devils Lake delay opening until 10 a.m. tomorrow

WEATHER-RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT

DEVILS LAKE . – The North Dakota Department of Human Services offices in Devils Lake, Fargo, Grafton, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Rolla and Valley City will delay opening until 10 a.m. tomorrow, Jan. 5, due to hazardous weather conditions.

IMPORTANT: People experiencing a behavioral health crisis should call 211 for immediate help. The crisis line is available 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

AFFECTED OFFICES:

Devils Lake/Rolla region: Lake Region Human Service Center in Devils Lake, its satellite office in Rolla and the regional child support and vocational rehabilitation offices in Devils Lake will delay opening until 10 a.m. tomorrow, Jan. 5.

Fargo region: Southeast Human Service Center and the regional child support and vocational rehabilitation offices will delay opening until 10 a.m. tomorrow, Jan. 5.

Grand Forks/Grafton region: Northeast Human Service Center in Grand Forks, its satellite office in Grafton and the regional child support and vocational rehabilitation offices will delay opening until 10 a.m. tomorrow, Jan. 5.

Jamestown/Valley City region: South Central Human Service Center, its satellite office in Valley City and the regional child support and vocational rehabilitation offices in Jamestown will delay opening until 10 a.m. tomorrow, Jan. 5.

Child support customers can conduct normal business 24-hours a day on that division’s secure website at www.childsupportnd.com.

Weather-related office closure information can be found on the department’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Office closure decisions are made for the safety of clients and align with closures of other community clinics and government organizations.