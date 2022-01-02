Community Shout Out: Leon's Building gives back for the New Year
K. William Boyer
Devils Lake Journal
DEVILS LAKE - Leon’s Building Center gave the opportunity to their employees to choose five local nonprofit organizations to donate to this holiday season. Each business received one thousand dollars for their charitable contributions.
The business chose College Care for Kids, Hope Center, Lake Region Community Shelter, and Safe Alternative for Abused Families as their charitable donations for the holiday season.
Join the journal in giving a shout out to this business for their community spirit.