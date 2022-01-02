Community Shout Out: Leon's Building gives back for the New Year

K. William Boyer
Devils Lake Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Leon’s Building Center gave the opportunity to their employees to choose five local nonprofit organizations to donate to this holiday season. Each business received one thousand dollars for their charitable contributions. 

Leon's present their gift of one thousand dollars to Safe Alternative.
Leon's present their gift of one thousand dollars to Lake Region Community Fund.
Leon's present their gift of one thousand dollars to Hope Center.
Leon's present their gift of one thousand dollars to College Care.

The business chose College Care for Kids,  Hope Center, Lake Region Community Shelter, and Safe Alternative for Abused Families as their charitable donations for the holiday season.  

Join the journal in giving a shout out to this business for their community spirit. 