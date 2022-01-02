Bottineau included in best institution programs for 2022 listings

Kayla O'Toole

BOTTINEAU - Intelligent.com, a trusted resource, for online/on-campus program rankings and higher education planning, has included Dakota College at Bottineau to its list of programs assessed for 2022. The research identifies programs in the nation based on flexibility, faculty, course strength, cost, and reputation.

Intelligent.com implemented a unique methodology that ranks each program on a scale from 0 to 100 across five categories. The scoring system compares each university according to program strength, student readiness, return on investment, cost, and student engagement. Researchers compared 704 programs from 2,900 universities and colleges across the United States.

Dakota College at Bottineau offers flexible distance learning through online delivery. Experts at Intelligent.com assessed programs that help students enhance and develop advanced skills for a variety of in-demand positions.

Studies show that obtaining a degree increases income substantially, degree holders earning 84% more than those with only high school diplomas or those without a completed GED. The percentage difference in earnings continues to grow with higher learning degrees such as masters, doctoral or professional degrees, with the unemployment rate decreasing to as much as 1.1% for those with a doctorate.

Dakota College at Bottineau has been recognized for the following degree programs:

Best Community Colleges in North Dakota | Ranked 3

Best Online Photography Degree Programs | Ranked 3

Best Medical and Coding Degree Programs | Ranked 4

Best Online Associate in Medical Assisting Programs | Ranked 6

Best Online Medical Coding Degree Programs | Ranked 8

Best Associate's Degree Programs | Ranked 10

Best Online Colleges in North Dakota | Ranked 10

Best Online Associate in Medical Office Administration Programs | Ranked 20

Best Online Associate in Hospitality Management Programs | Ranked 36

Best Photography Degree Programs | Ranked 41

Students enrolled with Dakota College may earn a full degree entirely online. Online education provides flexibility and convenience. Students can take classes at almost any location and receive individualized attention with small class sizes. Learning online provides flexibility in class schedules allowing students to work around personal schedules without having to travel.

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides that include the best degree programs and information about financial aid, internships, and even study strategies. Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students with comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings.