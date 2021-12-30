North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department Announces Hiking Opportunities for 2022

Devils Lake Daily Journal

Newsroom Report

BISMARCK, ND – On January 1, 2022, five North Dakota state parks will be joining 23 other states hosting First Day Hikes. The five locations in North Dakota include Lake Metigoshe, Icelandic, Turtle River, Fort Stevenson and Fort Abraham Lincoln State Parks. The North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department encourages everyone to kick the new year off in a healthy way by finding a First Day Hike event near you. Depending upon snow conditions, event opportunities may include hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, fat tire biking or even kick sledding! Full event details can be found on state park Facebook pages or online at parkrec.nd.gov/events.

Outdoor enthusiasts looking for additional activities to do throughout 2022 should consider participating in the 12 Month – 12 Hikes Challenge, which kicks off on January 1, 2022. Participants are challenged to hike one North Dakota state park trail each month as part of the statewide challenge. Those who complete 12 hikes by the end of the year earn a collectible 12 Months–12 Hikes medal and have a chance to win a prize. This year's challenge includes some exciting enhancements including month-long hiking periods, additional participating state parks, an easier check-in process and registration open to all ages. Registration is now open online at parkrec.nd.gov/challenges.

“We are excited to provide interesting and exhilarating opportunities for outdoor recreation activities that can be enjoyed year-round. The 12 Month – 12 Hikes Challenge and First Day Hikes are just a few of the great opportunities visitors will have a chance to participate in this year,” said Cody Schulz, North Dakota Parks & Recreation Director. “We look forward to sharing another great year with our new and returning park visitors.”

All North Dakota state park users are subject to entrance fees in the amount of $7/vehicle. Park users can also purchase a 2022 annual permit for $35 or family permit for $55. Annuals may be purchased onsite via park staff or self-registration or online at parkrec.nd.gov. Those purchasing annual permits online will obtain a permit via postal mail; please print the receipt for annual or daily permits to provide proof of purchase.

Contact locations directly for additional information prior to the events. For cancellation inquiries, please contact individual locations and/or check their Facebook pages for the most up-to-date information.

The mission of the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is to offer a diversity of recreation opportunities and sustainably manage resources.