State prepares to crack down on New Year's weekend law enforcement

NORTHD DAKOTA - North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) is stepping up enforcement efforts during the New Year’s holiday weekend.

The NDHP is part of the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition (WSTSC) which is comprised of 12 state police agencies including Arizona Department of Public Safety, California Highway Patrol, Colorado State Patrol, Idaho State Police, Montana Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, North Dakota Highway Patrol, Oregon State Police, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Utah Highway Patrol, Washington State Patrol, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The NDHP, along with these law enforcement agencies, are committed to keeping roadways safe for all travelers this holiday weekend. Preliminary statistics from North Dakota in 2021 indicate the most prevalent contributing factors in traffic fatalities are impaired driving, speeding, lane departure, and lack of seatbelt use, all of which are preventable. Over the past five years, North Dakota has had five traffic fatalities during the New Year’s holiday period. The NDHP wants everyone to ring in the New Year safely. Along with the WSTSC, the NDHP encourages using these driving tactics to keep your passengers, yourself, and everyone on the roadways safe and help us work toward Vision Zero: zero fatalities, zero excuses:

1. Plan ahead and designate a sober driver or arrange for a sober ride;

2. Don’t drive after consuming alcohol or any impairing substance;

3. Keep a safe distance between you and the car in front of you;

4. Yield the right of way rather than take it;

5. If frustrated or angry, take deep breaths and refocus on the main task-driving safely;

6. Drive the speed limit;

7. Ensure all occupants properly wear their seatbelt;

8. Eliminate distractions, including cell phones;

9. Always have your eyes on the road;

10. Pay attention to road signs and weather conditions;

11. Be aware of erratic drivers