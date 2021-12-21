$1.6 Million in FEMA fund sent to state for slope stabilization

NORTH DAKOTA – Government officials have announced more than $1.6 million in Hazard Mitigation funding from FEMA has been sent to the state for severe winter storm damage.

according to FEMA , the grant will fund eligible costs and activities of Phase III slope stabilization at the University of Mary in Bismarck. The proposed project mitigation activity will consist of a combination of slope re-grading and ground water control. The slope will be graded to create ridges and valleys perpendicular to the bluff to mimic the natural terrain of the area. Valley areas will allow groundwater to exit the bluff in a controlled manner and flow in designated channels to the river. Ridge areas will be constructed with chimney drains to allow collection and discharge of groundwater to the designated flow channels.

FEMA said this will prevent the seeps from exiting the face of the slope and saturating the soils at the slope base.

FEMA is providing 75 percent of the project costs, a total of $1,637,212.50. Funding was provided through FEMA’s Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant Program (PDM).