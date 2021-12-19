Sweetwater Santa Letters

Devils Lake Journal

Mrs. Homan’s 1st Grade-2021

Dear Santa,

It is nice of you to deliver presents. Do you like hot cocoa? I need a hat. I want a blue Yoshi plushie.

Brayden

Dear Santa, I like your reindeer. Is Rudolph the reindeer real? I need earrings. I want books for Christmas.

Mia

Dear Santa,

I want a LOL big sis doll. I need a hover board. I like you.

Josie

Dear Santa,

I want a hover board for Christmas. I love your elves. Can you give one to me? Why do you need elves? I need new jeans. I love you Santa.

Ezra

Dear Santa,

I like your hat. Where did you get your hat? I need new markers. I want a Gabby doll house and I want a night light.

Kyanna

Dear Santa,

I like the reindeer. How do the reindeer fly? I need new clothes. I want football cards.

Kylen

Dear Santa,

I live in Devils Lake. Where do you live? What I want for Christmas is a LOL toy and a Gabby toy or a Paw Patrol.

Jainaba

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite color? I need 2 pairs of pants. I want a PS5. I like your coat.

Ryan

Dear Santa,

I like your reindeer. Is Rudolf the reindeer real? I need new girl boots. I want a brand new toy horse.

Adley

Dear Santa,

Do you have a lot of snow? I want a computer for Christmas. I need new gloves. I like your reindeer.

Grace

Dear Santa,

Why do you have reindeer? I want football cards for Christmas. Can you give my brothers football cards, too?

Myles

Dear Santa,

You are kind. How do you get down from the chimney? I need clothes and I do not want any new toys.

Linda

Dear Santa,

Do the elves help you deliver presents? I need pajamas. I want a watch for Christmas. I like your elves.

Chance

Dear Santa,

How many elves do you have? I need a watch. I want a lego set. I love your sleigh.

Dean

Dear Santa,

I like your hat. Can I have Gabby’s doll house with all of the cats? I need new socks. How do your reindeer fly?

Ellery

Dear Santa,

Thank you for coming. I wonder how you fly? I want football cards for Christmas. I need my mom to be happy.

Harrison

Dear Santa,

I like your reindeer. What does Rudolph’s nose actually look like? Is it red? I need to feel better because I don’t like to be sick. I want a horse for Christmas.

Jazmyn

Mrs. Eversvik’s 1st Grade-2021

Dear Santa,

I need a new pair of gloves. I would like a stuffed animal horse for Christmas. How do your elves fly? I like your presents so much. Thank you!

Sadee

Dear Santa,

I need a new cap. I would like a toy sleigh. Are you doing good at the North Pole? I like your red jacket.

Trace

Dear Santa,

I need a new water bottle to use at school. I would like a toy cat. Are you staying warm? You are a good person.

Analeece

Dear Santa,

I need a new backpack for school. I would like a stuffed animal narwhal with a shell. How do your reindeer fly? I like how hard your elves work.

Sophia

Dear Santa,

I need a new sweatshirt. I would like a new backpack. How are your elves doing at the North Pole? Are you doing good? I like your red hat.

Lakyn

Dear Santa,

I need a new jacket. I would like a Bendy toy. Are you doing good and is it cold there? I like your reindeer.

Marquel

Dear Santa,

I need a mini Santa for decoration. I would like a cat. How are your reindeer? I am going to leave you cookies because you are nice.

Emma

Dear Santa,

I need a new sweatshirt. I would like a reveal color change doll. How is Mrs. Clause? You are a nice person.

Blake

Dear Santa,

I need a new dress. I would like a little backpack. How has Mrs. Clause been doing? I like your cool reindeer.

Nikoa

Dear Santa,

I need a new hat. I would like an Alexa. What are your reindeer’s names? I love you because you are kind.

Emily

Dear Santa,

I need some new gloves. I would like an Alexa. How are your elves doing? I love you because you are a nice guy.

Leyna

Dear Santa,

I need goggles to brush my teeth with. I would like books. Are your reindeer still flying? I like that you bring me presents.

Mhya

Dear Santa,

I need a new hat. I would like a Pop-It. Is it cold in the North Pole? You’re good because you bring us toys.

Ariah

Dear Santa,

I need a new pair of socks. I would like a Jumbo Rainbow Rare Charizard. How do your reindeer fly? You are a great person.

Owen

Dear Santa,

I need a new pair of gloves. I would like a Jumbo Rainbow Rare Charizard. How does Rudolf’s nose glow? You are a great person.

Jax

Dear Santa,

I need a new sweatshirt. I would like a shadow puppet. How are your elves doing? You are a great person and nice.

Jakson

Dear Santa,

I need new winter gloves. I would like an American Girl doll with clothes and an Alexa. Are the elves working hard? I love how you deliver toys to us.

Berkley

Dear Santa,

I need a calendar for my room. I would like a new I Pad. How is Mrs. Clause doing? I like your beard.

Paisley

Dear Santa,

I need a new water bottle for school. I would like a Rainbow Charizard. How are you doing? I would love to get a letter from you, Santa.

Jakson

Dear Santa,

I need new snow pants and gloves. I would like a LOL doll, 20 of them. Is it cold at the North Pole? I like your rosy cheeks.

MaKenzie

Mrs. Merten’s 1st Grade-2021

Dear Santa,

I need new gloves. I want a Minecraft sword and pickaxe. How are your elves?

Matthew

Dear Santa,

Thank you for bringing the good kids presents. I need some new socks. I want a new Batman Lego set. Do the reindeer eat cookies too?

Masen

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving presents to the whole world. I need shoes. I want a slime set. How old are you?

Mollie

Dear Santa,

Thank you for getting us good presents. I need boots to go outside. I want Robucks for my game. Do you let people ride in your sleigh?

Jackson

Dear Santa,

You are so kind for bringing us gifts. I need a new brush. I want ice powers. I wonder if you have powers to give me?

Hattie

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all the toys you’ve brought me. I need new snow boots. I really want a blue toy truck. Who makes all the candy canes?

Mori

Dear Santa,

I love you! I need new sparkly snow pants. I want a pony please and thank you. What makes all the toys?

Keaira

Dear Santa,

Thank you for coming every year. I need some new gloves. Can I have a big ice cream box? How do you reindeer fly?

Maggie

Dear Santa,

Thank you for bringing us toys. I need a neck warmer. I want a make-up set this year. How are the reindeer doing this year?

Peyton

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving us these nice toys. I need new tap shoes and ballet dresses. How do you make the presents?

Rylee

Dear Santa,

Thank you for getting all these presents for all these people. I need new wrestling shoes. I want a four-wheeler. Do you let people ride in your sleigh?

Nora

Dear Santa,

I love celebrating Christmas! I need new snow gear. I want a Lego pirate ship. Do you let people in your sleigh?

Cruz

Dear Santa,

I love you! I need new snow boots. I want a Jeffy puppet. How do your reindeer fly?

Treyson

Dear Santa,

Something I need this year is matching cheer outfits. Something I want is a pony. Do you have Rudolph?

Saidee

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all the toys. I need new pants. I want a puppy. How many elves do you have?

Oliver

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all the gifts you gave me. I need new books this year. I want a seahorse. Do you know who puts the stripes on candy canes?

Holden

Dear Santa,

Thank you for bringing toys to all the kids. I need new tank tops for under my shirts. I want a LOL doll to play with. Do you like chocolate chip cookies?

Ella

Dear Santa,

You are so nice for giving me presents. I need some new pants. I want a toy gun that is made out of metal. How many elves do you have?

Jason

Dear Santa,

We love how you bring us presents. I need some worry worms. I want some more LOLs. Do your reindeer like candy canes?

Ellie

Dear Santa,

You are the best! I need new hats and gloves. I want a flip thirty-two Nerf gun. What is your favorite food?

D'Angelo

Dear Santa,

You are the best! I want a puppy. I need a new hat and gloves. How do you make the reindeer fly?

Eleanor

Sweetwater Elementary School Second Graders-Letters to Santa

Mrs. Pesek’s 2nd Grade-2021

Dear Santa,

Can I please get an RC car and a new game of Pokémon? I also would love a new DS and Nintendo Switch. How many elves do you have? I have always wondered.

Love, Riley

Dear Santa,

What do the Reindeer eat for food? Can I have an Untamed toy Dino for Christmas? Thanks

Love, Bailey

Dear Santa,

I want a new game for my Nintendo. I also want more bay blades please.

Thanks

Love, Easton

Dear Santa,

I want slime, teddy bears, nerf guns and Pokémon cards for Christmas. Why are there factories for the toys? Is santa living on top of the north pole or the bottom?

Love, Jayven

Dear Santa, Can I have art stuff please?

Love, Mylie

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? I really want some slime. I really want to give the Reindeer some carrots too. Do you want cookies on Christmas Eve?

Love, Memphis

Dear Santa,

How are your baby reindeer? Can I have makeup please? Why do we call you Santa?

Love, Brooklynn

Dear Santa,

What does the North Pole look like? I want a Nintendo and xbox. Santa what does your home look like?

Love, Orison

Dear Santa,

I want a sewing kit and OMG dolls. I want a Nintendo switch, too. Is it really cold up there? Colder than ND? I would love anything LOL doll or OMG doll. Thanks.

Love, Lilah

Dear Santa,

I have been good and bad. My elf on the shelf will sometimes not move. Why do elves not lose their magic when a grown up touches it? How old are your reindeer? My brother can be crazy, and my sister can be too. How old are you Santa Can I get a Maria vacuum, a real snowmobile, and a drum set? I would also like a snowboard.

Love, Ryan

Dear Santa,

I want a red mini sphero.

Love, Micah

Dear Santa,

How old are your reindeer? How old are you? For Christmas I want slime. I want some fidgets too. I also want a phone and Lego friends. I want jumbo fidgets too. I want a mini brand market. I want an elf on the shelf. I want Osmo coloring. I was really good this year.

Love, Kinley

Dear Santa,

What I want this year for Christmas is a bell from one of your reindeer. I also want magic mixies and LOL or OMG dolls. I hope the reindeer are doing ok.

Love, Braelynn

Dear Santa,

Can I have paint boards? I also want fidgets, art organizers and a mini brand markit. I also want paint stuff and makeup for kids. I also want a house for us. My mom is nice.

Love Cayden

Dear Santa,

I want a go cart and a Pokémon game for my Nintendo switch. I also want Godzilla toys. How do you move the elf on the shelves? Are you excited for Christmas?

Love, Skylar

Dear Santa,

I want a nerf gun, a drone, skateboard, and dirt bike.

Love, Glen

Dear Santa,

I want a phone and 100 pop-its and a jumbo one. I also want a magic 8 ball that when you shake it, it says yes or no.

Love, Brooklyn

Miss Bertsch’s 2nd Grade-2021

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? Are the elves busy? Are you excited for Christmas? Can you get me string lights? Can you get me 2 dog toys for my dogs? Can I get some figets. Hope you have a good Christmas Santa.

Love, Abigail

Dear Santa,

Am I on the nice list? How is Prancer? Who is your favorite kid on earth? What is your job? I want a Lord of the Rings Lego Set. I want another room. I want a super saiyen Goku toy.

Love, Jude

Dear Santa,

How is your job? How are you doing? I want a Zoro toy and a super saiyen goku toy for Christmas. Am I on the nice list?

Love, Shyne

Dear Santa,

Are you excited for Christmas? How is Rudolph? For Christmas I want earmuffs. I also want a Barbie with rainbow hair.

Love, Nivaya

Dear Santa,

How old are the little elves? How old are you Santa? For Christmas I would like candy. Am I on the nice list this year?

Love, Tre

Dear Santa,

How is the North Pole? Are you excited for Christmas? I want Uno and Monopoly and Lord of the Rings. Am I on the nice list?

Love, Henry

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? How is the North Pole? What I want for Christmas is a Darth Vader costume. I want brand new shoes.

Love, Que

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? Is Rudolph good sometimes or bad? I want a car for Christmas and clothes and toys. Am I on the nice list? I have been good this year!

Love, Kelsey

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? How old is he now? Are you excited for Christmas? I want a lot. First, an iPad then computer then a read phone plus a leopard phone case. Then, gaming kitty headphones in pink. And a anime high school uniform. Sorry so much things, but there is one more. It is a lot of makeup! Sorry about that!

Love Aryah P.S. a camera for pictures!

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite type of cookie? How is Bouncy? Are you excited for Christmas? You are the best! For Christmas I want a American girl doll cabin!

Love, Elliot

Dear Santa,

Are the Elves busy? How are you? How is the North Pole? I would love a dog because they are so cute!

Love, Ahria

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? Are the elves busy? I really really want legendary Pokémon and I want play dough and Barbies. I have been having fun at school. I have a lot of friends. I really want to be on the nice list this year Santa!

Love, Katelyn

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! How is Rudolph? Is Dance Dancing? Are the elves busy? For Christmas I would like a wii and a firebird stuffed animal.

Love, Parker

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? Are you busy? How is Mrs. Clause? Is she making cookies? I want a fidget pack and an iPad for Christmas. You are nice and sweet! You are the best and you are kind! I love you!

Love, Bryson

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? How are you? When are you coming? I want a backpack, dudes, horses, a puppy, fidgets, American Girl doll, and stuff for it! I want you to come!

Love, Brielle

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? Are you excited for Christmas? How is the North Pole? Can you get me a cry baby please! I have been good this year. I hope I am on the nice list!

Love, Willow

Mrs. Braathen’s 2nd Grade-2021

Dear Santa,

I am excited to open presents! I wonder how you do it all! What do your reindeer do? For Christmas, I would like an Apple watch. Thank you!

Love, Lexi Anthony

Mrs. Braathen’s 2nd Grade

Sweetwater School

Devils Lake

Dear Santa,

I am excited for you to come! How fast can your reindeer go? What stuff do the elves use to make toys? I want a Breyer horse, please. Thank you!

Love, Mila Perez

Mrs. Braathen’s 2nd Grade

Sweetwater School

Devils Lake

Dear Santa,

I am excited for Christmas! How do you make presents? I wonder where your elves sleep. I would like a smart watch, please. I love you, Santa!

Love, Mila Gladue

Mrs. Braathen’s 2nd Grade

Sweetwater School

Devils Lake

Dear Santa,

I like Christmas and your elves! How do you make toys? Where do you go to drop off toys? For Christmas, I would like a Sonic and Mario, Mario games, and a Nintendo Switch. I like you!

Love, Isiah Poitra

Mrs. Braathen’s 2nd Grade

Sweetwater School

Devils Lake

Dear Santa,

It is almost Christmas! What do your elves do? What do you do all day? What I would like for Christmas in an iPhone. Thank you!

Love, Hudson Encinas

Mrs. Braathen’s 2nd Grade

Sweetwater School

Devils Lake

Dear Santa,

I am happy to leave you cookies soon! What do your elves do? How do you get around the world so fast? For Christmas, I would like a gold chain, please. Thanks!

Love, Tanner Wagner

Mrs. Braathen’s 2nd Grade

Sweetwater School

Devils Lake

Dear Santa,

I can’t wait for Christmas! How many elves do you have? How do you get around the world so fast? Can you please give me a gold necklace for Christmas? Thank you!

Love, Grayson Wagner

Mrs. Braathen’s 2nd Grade

Sweetwater School

Devils Lake

Dear Santa,

I am excited for Christmas! How do your reindeer fly? How does Rudolph’s nose shine so bright? I want some Pokemon cards for Christmas, please. Thank you, Santa!

Love, Cooper Pavek

Mrs. Braathen’s 2nd Grade

Sweetwater School

Devils Lake

Dear Santa,

I get to see you at the store! How old are you? What is your favorite song? For Christmas, I would like fidgets. Thank you!

Love, Elena Shively

Mrs. Braathen’s 2nd Grade

Sweetwater School

Devils Lake

Dear Santa,

I am excited to ride my snowmobile! How do you get around the world so fast? What do your elves do at the North Pole? For Christmas, may I please have a new Jurassic World Lego set? Thank you, Santa!

Love, Rhys Dugan

Mrs. Braathen’s 2nd Grade

Sweetwater School

Devils Lake

Dear Santa,

I love sledding! How do you get all the presents? What does your sleigh look like? For Christmas, I would like a Nintendo, please. Thank you so much!

Love, Emma Groves

Mrs. Braathen’s 2nd Grade

Sweetwater School

Devils Lake

Dear Santa,

I can’t wait for Christmas, Santa! How fast can your reindeer run? How do your elves make toys? For Christmas, I would like a hoverboard that has lights. Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Raya Samuelson

Mrs. Braathen’s 2nd Grade

Sweetwater School

Devils Lake

Dear Santa,

I am so excited for Christmas! How do the reindeer fly? How do your elves fly? For Christmas, I would like a watch, please. Thank you for the presents!

Love, Lillie Kavli

Mrs. Braathen’s 2nd Grade

Sweetwater School

Devils Lake

Dear Santa,

I can’t wait to give you cookies and milk! How fast can the elves load up the sleigh? How do the reindeer fly? For Christmas, I would like Nike Air Forces. Thank you!

Love, Gianna Yankton

Mrs. Braathen’s 2nd Grade

Sweetwater School

Devils Lake

Dear Santa,

I am so happy for Christmas! How is Mrs. Claus? How is it at the North Pole? I wish for a dirt bike. I like your white beard!

Love, Jakson Rodacker

Mrs. Braathen’s 2nd Grade

Sweetwater School

Devils Lake

Dear Santa,

I love winter! I wonder how you are doing. I wonder if you are magical. For Christmas, I would like an Xbox. Thank you!

Love, Aiden Gilbert-Hawley

Mrs. Braathen’s 2nd Grade

Sweetwater School

Devils Lake

Dear Santa,

I am excited about Christmas because I am going to Disney World! I wonder if your job is hard. Do you have pets? For Christmas, I would like a phone, please. I love you!

Love, Payton Bakke

Mrs. Braathen’s 2nd Grade

Sweetwater School

Devils Lake

Dear Santa,

I wish I could visit the North Pole! Why do you have a white beard? How do you make toys? I want an Apple pencil, please. Thank you!

Love, Mckenlee Dauphinais

Mrs. Braathen’s 2nd Grade

Sweetwater School

Devils Lake

Dear Santa,

I love your elves! How do they make toys? Do you have many animals or not? For Christmas, I would like fidgets, please. Thank you!

Love, Mila Hagen

Mrs. Braathen’s 2nd Grade

Sweetwater School

Devils Lake

Dear Santa and Elves,

I hope you have a happy holiday. I want a new teddy bear for Christmas. I hope you have a great day.

Your Friend, McKenna

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! Thank you for always bringing me presents! This year could you bring me a jumping car? Have a great day!

Love, Osirus

Dear Santa, Merry Christmas! I wish for an Elf on the Shelf. I would understand if you can’t.

From Your Friend, Cameron

Dear Santa and Elves,

Merry Christmas! Thank you for always bringing gifts for me. I like the toys and candy. I like your gloves and your hat. This year I want new stuffed animals.

Love, Destinee

Dear Santa,

I wish I could have an elf. I hope you have a merry Christmas!

Love, Walker

Dear Santa and Elf,

Merry Christmas! Thank you for always bringing me presents. This year could you bring me rubber bands for bracelets and fake glasses? I love Christmas music. Do you have a favorite song? I hope you have a great day!

Love, Ruby

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a Mechagodzilla and Godzilla Lego’s? Thank you for giving me presents.

From, Brock

Dear Santa and Elves,

Merry Christmas! Thank you for bringing me toys. This year could you bring me a baby alive doll please?

From, Maddy

Dear Santa and Scout,

Merry Christmas and a good night. This year can I have a black stuffy? It would remind me of my cat that died. His name was Buddy. Have a good day.

Love, Lillian

Dear Santa, I love Christmas! Can you get me a lot of Pokémon cards? Can you give me a Nintendo Switch and games? I hope you have a merry Christmas.

Love, Kyler

Dear Santa,

I love you. This year I want a Sphero Mini. I hope you have a merry Christmas.

From, Jack

Dear Santa and Elves, This year I want a cute baby puppy and a kitty. Can I have an Elf on the Shelf? I love your songs. Thank you, and merry Christmas!

Your Friend, Paris

Dear Santa and Elves,

Merry Christmas! Thank you for always bringing me presents! This year could you bring me a Sphero Mini?

Love, Zander

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! Thank you for always bringing me presents! This year could you bring me a lot of Pokémon and fidgets? Will you also bring me a ferret and stuff to take care of it? Can you send me an elf every year? When is your birthday? Do you like music?

Love, June

Dear Santa and Elf,

I love you! Thank you for always bringing me gifts. This year could you bring me an Elf on the Shelf? I hope I’m on the good list!

Love, Ashlyn

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a jolly Christmas! This year I wish for a lot of Pokémon cards.

Love, Parker

Dear Santa and Rudy,

I hope you are having a good day. Does the elf eat food? I gave the elf some food. This year I want a realistic baby for Christmas.

Love, Olivia

Dear Santa,

I hope you are having a wonderful day. Thank you for the presents. I love you Santa. My favorite part is the good music and the good food. All I want for Christmas is a parrot.

From, Avary