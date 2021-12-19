St. Joseph Santa Letters

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite cookie? My favorite cookie is a sugar cookie. What I want for Christmas is a German Shepherd please. And something that flys. And I can control please. And a family game please and thank you. How are your reindeer?

Love,

Ryan

Dear Santa,

I hope I get a toy ferret and I hope the reindeer are good too. That is kind of all the things I wanted to say.

Merry Christmas Santa.

Love, Lauren

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good Christmas.I want a long cat toy please and thank you.

My sister wants a long cat too. Can it be orange please and my sister wants hers gray. Please and thank you.

Merry Christmas.

Love, Holly

Dear Santa,

Hi, Santa! For Christmas I want an Alexis. For the homeless, I want toys. For my hamster, I want treats. Thank you.

Your friend, Sofia

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa, how are the reindeer? I want a remote control boat and a beyblade. I think my mom wants a sweater and dad wants a new ice fishing rod. Thank you, Santa. I would appreciate it.

Love, Cole

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa, how are the reindeer? Are they eating good? Can I have a Samsung phone please? Have a good Merry Christmas.

Love, Jah-Kye

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas Sata, I would like an American Girl doll and some clothes and some decorations for my bedroom for Christmas. Please and thank you. How are your reindeer doing? I love Christmas. My house is all full of Christmas decorations.

Sincerely, Jacey

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! How are you? I’m great! For Christmas I would like a 410 rifle, some money, a phone. My sister wants some toy horses and my brother for an Xbox and a black lab.

Love, Alex

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Cora, I’m in 2nd grade. For Christmas I would like Harry Potter bed sheets, an American Girl doll puppy cage, a pet dolphin oh and an aquarium for my dolphin. I also want a fake toy puppy that can fake poop.

How are the reindeer? How are you? My elf Ebony this year is crazy.

Sincerely, Cora

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! How are your reindeer doing, especially Dasher? For Christmas I want a bookshelf for my books. I want animal figures, a map, and a keyboard please. My sisters want some blankets. My mom wants a new sun chair. My dad wants wood. My brother wants prayer stuff and a cross.

Thank you.

Sincerely, Kalby

Dear Santa,

Do you have all the toys done? How are all of your reindeer? What order is your reindeer in? I want a Nintendo Switch Fortnite and Minecraft for my Nintendo Switch please. A RC car. For my whole family I want an air hockey table. Thank you.

Your friend, Jack

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas, Santa. I would like a toy remote control helicopter, please. Thank you.

Your friend, Porter

Dear Santa,

What is the order of your reindeer? Could I please have a Xbos and some farm toys like a skidsteer with a grapple, forks, and a bucket? AZ trak mower? And some pallet forks. And a Xbos disk farming simulator 19 and hunter call of the wild. And a bushmower. Some bales. Thank you.

Your friend, Lane

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas, Santa. I hope you are going to have a good Christmas. For Christmas I want a real live puppy. Please and a remote control car. I also want pop the pig and money. I want toy horses. Santa I saw you at Florida. You gave us your phone number so now when we are bad, mom can call. The puppy I want should be a basset hound. Thank you very much.

Sincerely, Clara

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa, I want a teel & pink bedset, a blow up cheer mat, I really really want a puppy P.S. my mom does not want a dog. I wish I could get my hand-spring & a phone.

From, Haddie

Dear Santa,

My name is Ugonna. I am 6 years old.

For Christmas, I would like a new apple ipad. Love, Ugonna

Dear Santa,

My name is Niklas. I am 7 years old.

For Christmas, I would like a remote control RC Snowmobile, an Nintendo switch. Love, Niklas

Dear Santa,

My name is Liam. I am 7 years old.

For Christmas, I would like a drone, pokemon cards, a RC airplane or car and an xbox. Love, Liam

Dear Santa,

My name is Tayla. I am 7 years old.

For Christmas, I would like a cat stuffed animal, a new ipad. Love, Tayla

Dear Santa,

My name is Ashlyn. I am 6 years old.

For Christmas, I would like a stuffed animal puppy and a stuffed animal named Woof, a watch or a iphone. Love, Ashlyn.

Dear Santa,

My name is Kaden. I am 6 years old.

For Christmas, I would like an ipad or a phone, hot wheels cars with a track, a watch. Love, Kaden

Dear Santa,

My name is Sophie. I am 6 years old.

For Christmas, I would like a Magic Mixie, changing LED lights for my room, a new lego set and another pet dog. Love, Sophie

Dear Santa,

My name is Sylvie. I am 6 years old.

For Christmas, I would like a new dress, a watch, Nintendo switch and a pet cat. Love, Sylvie.

Dear Santa,

My name is Benedict. I am 6 years old.

For Christmas, I would like a big nerf gun. A watch, and xbox, a remote control car. Love, Benedict.

Dear Santa,

My name is Gracie. I am 7 years old.

For Christmas, I would like a Magic Mixie, a stuffed animal Unicorn Cat and Nintendo switch. And a real-life cat. Love, Gracie

Dear Santa,

My name is Samuel. I am 7 years old.

For Christmas, I would like a hover board go-cart & a drone, and a remote control car. Love, Samuel.

Dear Santa,

My name is Amelia. I am 6 years old.

For Christmas, I would like a tablet. Love, Amelia.

Dear Santa,

My name is Stockton . I am 7 years old.

For Christmas, I want a real cat & dog. Baseball cards. Baseball glove. Football gloves. Love, Stockton.

Dear Santa,

My name is Uriel. I am 7 years old.

For Christmas, I would like Pokémon cards. Minecraft toys. Love, Uriel.

Dear Santa,

My name is Odin. I am 7 years old.

For Christmas, I would like a drone, and a fast RC car, a new fuzzy blanket. Love, Odin.

Dear Santa,

My name is Skylar. I am 6 years old.

For Christmas, I want a Nintendo switch, and a phone. Love. Skylar.

Dear Santa,

My name is Charlee. I am 6 years old.

For Christmas, I want a new watch, a magic mixies potion, pixie flyer. Love, Charlee

Dear Santa,

My name is Dylan. I am 6 years old.

For Christmas, I want a Dinosaur Monster Truck. A red whip for spinning. Love, Dylan

Dear Santa,

My name is Amzee. I am 7 years old.

For Christmas, I want black leggings. New earrings. Hair clips and pink and purple bracelets, and lots of necklaces. Love, Amzee.

Dear Santa,

My name is Charlie. I am 6 years old.

For Christmas, I would like a new real puppy, a boy mermaid kid Barbie Doll. And for my Grandma and Grandpa in Heaven, so they aren’t lonely. Love, Charlie

Dear Santa,

My name is Mira. I am 6 years old.

For Christmas, I want a real puppy, a LOL Doll and a squishy animal. Love, Mira.

Dear Santa,

My name is Greta. I am 7 years old.

For Christmas, I would like a phone. I want my cat to be safe and happy when she is outside. Love, Greta