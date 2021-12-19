A "precise gift

Erin Wood

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILA LAKE - Through the CHS Seeds for Stewardship program, the Hofstad Ag Center at Lake Region State College is receiving an additional $10,000 to help with their precision ag program.

“It is important to us that students continue to be involved in the agriculture industry. By working with Lake Region State College on facilities like the Hofstad Ag Center we hope to continue providing a positive and exceptional learning environment for area students,” says Jason Edwards, general manager for the CHS business unit with locations in the Lake Region and northern North Dakota.

The CHS Seeds for Stewardship program was designed to support worthwhile organizations and projects that are focused on safety and ag education. The funds like those being donated by this local CHS business unit are part of the CHS commitment to empower a safer, stronger rural America through financial support that goes directly back into communities where CHS owners and employees work, live and do business.

Since 2017, CHS has donated more than $1.84 million in funds through CHS Seeds for Stewardship.